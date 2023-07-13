NEWPORT–As with all sports, the game of basketball is always changing and evolving.
That means coaches, players, and even camps, have to evolve with the times.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 6:47 pm
NEWPORT–As with all sports, the game of basketball is always changing and evolving.
That means coaches, players, and even camps, have to evolve with the times.
Started by Gerry Clifford and previously known as the Vermont Fast Break Basketball Camp, and before that the Lake Memphremagog Basketball Camp, the Legacy Basketball Camp is the latest incarnation of a camp that has been a continuous presence here in Orleans County for over fifty years.
North Country’s girls and boys varsity coaches, Sarah Roy and Jeremiah Melhuish, are the new co-directors of the camp, and they have updated the program and brought changes to keep pace with how the game is evolving while simultaneously incorporating all the traditions and fundamental skills shared with the players of the Northeast Kingdom by coach Gerry Clifford over the last fifty years.
For the full story, see the Express on 7-14-23.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.