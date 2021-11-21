AS

Addie Schneider brought down this 4 point, 125 pound buck while hunting with her father Charles on opening day in Glover. It was the first deer that was checked into Currier’s Market, and was one and a half years old and healthy. (Photo Courtesy)

Check out the Express on 11-22-21 for pictures of local hunters with the deer they harvested during the 2021 hunting season.

