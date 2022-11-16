Brock

Nine year-old Brock Maclure shot this buck in Albany on opening day at 7:40am. It weighted 128.8lbs and it is a 4 pointer. He was with his dad Nick when he shot it. (Courtesy Photo)

The 2022 deer hunting season is well under way in Vermont, as you may have seen with the photos we ran for Youth Weekend two weeks ago.

Prior to Youth Weekend was the start of bow and the first half muzzleloader season.

