The 2022 deer hunting season is well under way in Vermont, as you may have seen with the photos we ran for Youth Weekend two weeks ago.
Prior to Youth Weekend was the start of bow and the first half muzzleloader season.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 5:51 pm
After rifle season concludes, deer season will wrap up with second half of muzzleloader season.
This past weekend rifle season got underway for everybody here in the Green Mountain State, and some local hunters found success out in the woods despite the less than idea conditions.
Other hunters from this area headed out of state to try their hand at hunting in a new area.
Below and to the right are a mixture of photos from bow hunting, rifle hunting in state, and riffle hunting out of state.
As always, the Express will be continuing to accept deer pics throughout the season, as well as turkey and fish pics in all of their respective seasons.
You can submit your photos to the Express via email by sending a pic and the name of the hunter, the deer’s weight, rack size, location of the harvest, and any other pertinent information such as if it is the hunter’s first deer to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
For more photos, see the Express on 11-17-22.
