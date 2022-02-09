MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Wednesday night the appointment of Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. St. Louis is replacing Dominique Ducharme, who was relieved of his duties earlier today.
"We are very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization," said Hughes. "Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path."
St. Louis, 46, carved out a storied 16-year career in the NHL, scoring 391 goals and adding 642 assists for a total of 1,033 points in 1,134 games with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New York Rangers. The Laval, QC native also won the Stanley Cup in 2004 with the Lightning and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 12, 2018.
Martin St. Louis will address the media on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., alongside executive vice-president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, and general manager, Kent Hughes.