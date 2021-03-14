Lake Region's Tia Martinez joined the exclusive 1,000 point club during the Lady Rangers' win over U-32 on Saturday. For more, see the Express on 3-15-21.
featured
Martinez Eclipse’s 1,000 Point Marker as Lady Rangers’ Stay Undefeated Heading Into Playoffs
- Mike Olmstead
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Fewer Brackets But Same Number Plan Bets on March Madness
- AP Source: Patriots Completing 1-Year Deal to Re-Sign Newton
- Beyoncé, Taylor Swift could have historic night at Grammys
- Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery
- Join Bennington College Faculty Member Judith Enck and WAMC’s Joe Donahue In Conversation with Former San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz
- COVID-19 Daily Update
- Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated
- Martinez Eclipse’s 1,000 Point Marker as Lady Rangers’ Stay Undefeated Heading Into Playoffs
Popular Content
Articles
- NCUJHS’s After School Program Provides Activities For Students
- NCCC Teacher wins EPIC contest
- NORTHERN STATE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY RETURNS MORE COVID CASES - March 8 testing returns ten new positive cases in Newport
- State Prevails in Mask Requirement Enforcement Action Against Newport Store
- Thunderbirds End Blades’ Hopes For Undefeated Season on Senior Night
- Snowmobiler Airlifted To UVM Medical Center After Crash
- Young Crowned Division I Nordic Champion!
- Artist of the Week: Nicholas Trevits
- Fact Sheet: What the American Rescue Plan Means for Vermonters
- COVID-19 Daily Update
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.