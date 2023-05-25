SM

NVU-Lyndon has hired Sierra Miller as its new assistant athletic trainer. Miller is a 2018 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School. (Courtesy Photo)

Lyndonville, VT - The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon athletic department has announced the hiring of Sierra Miller as its new assistant athletic trainer. Miller is no stranger to Hornet athletics, as she provided per diem athletic training. She began her new position at Lyndon this month.

This past year, Miller has been working as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, NH. At Plymouth, she had lead athletic training responsibility for men’s and women’s cross country and softball. She also taught introductory level allied health science classes for the human performance department and was a preceptor to students who were placed with her sports.

Recommended for you