Lyndonville, VT - The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon athletic department has announced the hiring of Sierra Miller as its new assistant athletic trainer. Miller is no stranger to Hornet athletics, as she provided per diem athletic training. She began her new position at Lyndon this month.
This past year, Miller has been working as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, NH. At Plymouth, she had lead athletic training responsibility for men’s and women’s cross country and softball. She also taught introductory level allied health science classes for the human performance department and was a preceptor to students who were placed with her sports.
Miller graduated cum from Endicott College in Beverly, MA, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training with a minor in Nutrition and Wellness in 2022. At Endicott, she completed semester-long clinical rotations with the men’s lacrosse and football teams. She also interned at Marblehead High School in Marblehead, MA, providing comprehensive athletic training services under the supervision of the head athletic trainer.
Upon graduation from Endicott, Miller earned her ATC certification by passing the Board of Certification comprehensive examination. She is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association and holds certifications in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) use. Miller is also an American Red Cross certified lifeguard. She has volunteered at the Boston Marathon and the Bay State Games.
Miller is very happy to join NVU-Lyndon on a full time basis. “The athletic training profession has become a true passion for me and I really enjoy what I do. I got to know a lot of the staff and athletes well while working per diem this past year and I am excited for this full-time role at with the Hornets.”
NVU-Lyndon head athletic trainer Megan Barnes is also very pleased to add Miller to the athletic training staff. “I am very excited to add Sierra to our sports medicine team. Her passion for rehabilitation and her eagerness to learn new manual therapies and techniques will be a huge benefit for our student athletes. We are very fortunate to add her skill to the department and I am very excited to work with her moving forward.”
Miller is a 2018 graduate of Canaan Memorial High School in Canaan, VT, where she was the class salutatorian. She will be completing her Master’s degree in Athletic Administration through Vermont State University. Miller currently resides in Littleton, NH.