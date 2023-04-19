NEWPORT–Twenty-four hours before the start of the North Country girls tennis match against the Montpelier Solons, it seemed that there was a good chance that the match would not take place.
The forecast was calling for cold and wet conditions, leaving the match in doubt.
However, the Solons opted to not reschedule the match, and things would work to their advantage, as the courts, thanks to some hard work by NCU athletic director Phil Joyal, would be dry and playable, and the Solons would come out on top over the Falcons by the score of 6-1.
For the full story, see the Express on 4-20-23.