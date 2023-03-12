BARRE–The third seeded North Country Falcons and the fourth seeded Montpelier Solons clashed for the second time in three years in the Division II Finals at the Barre Auditorium Saturday night.
Fans of both teams packed the building, setting the stage for a loud and festive atmosphere.
The first time these two met in the finals was in 2021 with the Solons emerging victorious.
Unfortunately for the Falcon Faithful history would repeat itself, as Montpelier would come away with a 63-36 win to claim their third straight championship.
