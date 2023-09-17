The North Country boys and girls golf teams were in action at Home on Thursday. Led by Medalist Olivia Moore, the Falcons girls would take home first place at the event, while the boys would place second. For the full story, see the Express on 9-18-23.
Moore Medals, Mosher Eagles, at First Home Match
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
