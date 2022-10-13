CN

North Country’s Cora Nadeau, pictured here prior to scoring the game-winning goal against Montpelier, placed 4th in the Division I Golf State Championships. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

On Tuesday Cora Nadeau competed in the Vermont State Girls Golf Championship in Williston, and she had a fantastic showing, placing 4th in Division I and 10th overall, shooting 100.

For more, see the Express on 10-14-22.

