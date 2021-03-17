The North Country girls snowboarding team was able to duplicate their efforts from a season ago, and be crowned the Vermont High School Snowboarding Champions. Haley Goff led way, and repeated as the girls’ individual champ. The boys results are not available at this time. For more, see the Express on 3-19-21.
breaking
NC Snowboarding Girls State Champions!
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- NC Snowboarding Girls State Champions!
- Shawn Bradley Paralyzed in Cycling Accident
- Governor Phil Scott Signs S.110 Into Law
- North Country Runs Roughshod Over Mill River in 66-6 Win
- COVID-19 Daily Update March 17, 2021
- Ag Donovan & Secretary Condos To Vermont Businesses: Beware Of Deceptive Business Filing Service
- Treasury: $242 billion in new relief payments already sent
- Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US
Popular Content
Articles
- State Prevails in Mask Requirement Enforcement Action Against Newport Store
- NORTHERN STATE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY RETURNS MORE COVID CASES - March 8 testing returns ten new positive cases in Newport
- Blades Season Ends Prematurely
- Join Bennington College Faculty Member Judith Enck and WAMC’s Joe Donahue In Conversation with Former San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz
- NCUJHS’s After School Program Provides Activities For Students
- Attorney General Donovan Voices Concerns With CBP’s Proposed Surveillance Towers At Vermont-Canada Border
- Thunderbirds End Blades’ Hopes For Undefeated Season on Senior Night
- NSCF: 21 new positive cases in Newport
- Snowmobiler Airlifted To UVM Medical Center After Crash
- Blades Set to Host Rice in Postseason Opener
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.