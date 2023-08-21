Basketball at the high school level will have a new look when it comes to the policy on fouls this season.
Here is statement released by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) regarding the new rules.
“Beginning next year (2023-2024), high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the ‘bonus.’ This change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.
“Rules changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. The recommendations were subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
“In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter. Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.”
For the full story, along, with local coaches' reactions, see the Express on 8-22-23.
