Basketball-Gavin Wells

North Country's Gavin Wells defends against an in-bounds play during the 2022-2023 season. Where the ball will be in-bounded after fouls has been adjusted under the new rules. (File Photo Mike Olmstead)

Basketball at the high school level will have a new look when it comes to the policy on fouls this season.

Here is statement released by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) regarding the new rules.

Tags

Recommended for you