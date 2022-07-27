MIKE OLMSTEAD
Sports Editor
If you are a loyal reader of the Newport Daily, you may have seen photo submissions from our readers as they attend a variety of sporting events.
These photos are often paired with stories that we receive from individual teams, such as the Vermont Lake Monsters, or national stories, such as game recaps from the Boston Red Sox.
Now we are actively encouraging you the reader to submit your photos from any events you attend.
This is a great opportunity to get your kids in the paper and share you adventures with our readers.
You can take a picture of them in their seats at the ballpark, or by the gates at Louden, or like this past weekend, if you are at a promotional night, like Star Wars Night at the Lake Monsters game, you can take a picture with some of the folks dressed up as characters from the film.
Pictured above and below are some of our submissions over the years, including some a one from earlier this week.
This is not limited to athletic events. If you attend a concert or a Broadway show for example, you could take a picture and submit it along with a brief description of who or what you saw performed, and it can be run on our weekly art page.
If enough people are interested, we may do a Fan of the Week feature each week, but that is dependent on you the readers.
So, if you would like to submit your photos, please include a brief description of the event/game you attended, the names of those pictured, and the unedited photo to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com for publication.
Please also clarify if you would like photo credit, as sometimes folks do not wish to be identified.
In the subject line of the email, please write “Fan Submission” for clarification.
We hope to see you and your family’s adventures soon.