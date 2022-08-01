NCC

Some of the Newport Country Club board members and employees pose for a picture on the practice green with the 100th Anniversary sign. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–The golf gods were shinning down on the Newport Country Club on Sunday, as a perfect day of beautiful weather set the stage for the club’s 100th Anniversary celebration.

The day featured a breakfast scramble that had thirty-six teams of four compete in.

