NEWPORT–The golf gods were shinning down on the Newport Country Club on Sunday, as a perfect day of beautiful weather set the stage for the club’s 100th Anniversary celebration.
The day featured a breakfast scramble that had thirty-six teams of four compete in.
Following the scramble there was food and drinks served courtesy of Miller’s Pub, as well as Burlington Beer Company.
Sibling Reverie provided the music, as folks hung out, shared memories, and enjoyed the celebration.
We caught up with a few of the members of the club, as well as a few employees to talk about the club, it’s history, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 8-2-22.