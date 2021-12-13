8-9 year old boys and girls Reg: 8:15 Shoot 8:30
10-11 year old boys and girls Reg: 9:15 Shoot 9:30
12-13 year old boys and girls Reg: 10:15 Shoot 10:30
Place: North Country Union High School
Contestants must be at least 8 and no older than 13 as of April 1, 2022 in order to participate.
Winners of the local contest will advance to the Districts on Jan. 8th 2022 at 9 AM. The shoot will start at 9 am, registration will begin at 8:30. This will be held at the North Country Union High School. They will be shooting against shooters from St. Johnsbury, St. Albans and Burlington.
Home school children or children that the school did not hold a contest may participate in the local contest on the 18th.
The Elks Hoop Shoot Program will be following State of Vermont and School Guidelines at all shoots. Everyone must wear a mask and the contestants cannot have more than 2 people with them.
Contact Steve Edgerley 802 334-6912 for any questions.