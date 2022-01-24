Hoop

12-13 Age Group. Marty Barrup Newport Elks, Nolan Bourn 1st place St. Johnsbury #1343, Darian Patterson 2nd place, St. Albans #1566, Hailey Carey 2nd place St. Albans #1566, Ava Patten 1st place Newport #2155, Tom Maloney North District Director Newport #2155, Brian Local chairperson Burlington #916. (Photo Courtesy)

NEWPORT–The Vermont Elks Club Northern District Hoop Shoot was held at North Country recently.

For more, see the Express on 1-25-22.

