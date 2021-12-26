NEWPORT–The Newport Elks Lodge held their annual Hoop Shoot contest after a one year hiatus due to Covid.
Basketball players ranging in age form 8-13 competed in a free throw contest on December 18th at North Country Union High School.
The winners advanced to the district round, which will also take place at North Country on January 8th at 9:00 AM.
The local winners will compete against players from the St. Johnsbury, St. Albans and Burlington areas.
We will bring you the results of the District round when they become available.
(Editor’s note: All names are spelled the way they were listed in the email provided by the Elks Lodge.)