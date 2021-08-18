NEWPORT– The Newport Women’s Softball League ended their season and double elimination playoffs this past Tuesday night, and it would be Ceramic Pro/Paquettes taking home the title. For more, see the Express on 8-19-21.
Latest News
- Newport Women’s League Wrap Up Season
- New England’s Mills, Agholor Return to Their Roots in Philly
- Artist of the Week: Vermont Family Theatre
- Athlete of the Week: Liberty Russell
- At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti
- US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
- Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
- Team Rivard Takes Their Talents to California
Popular Content
Articles
- Team Rivard Takes Their Talents to California
- Incident in North Troy Friday
- Newport Women’s League Wrap Up Season
- Athlete of the Week: Liberty Russell
- Drowning in Barton
- Artist of the Week: Vermont Family Theatre
- SCHOOL-BASED VACCINATION CLINICS Protect your children and yourself from COVID-19
- Two bodies retrieved from Crystal Lake
- Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again
- Fortin, Brown Win 2021 NCC Member-Guest Tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.