First place Team: Ceramic Pro/Paquettes. Front row (L-R): Abbey Lalime, Rhonda Howard, Leslie Delabruere, Sabrina Matthews, Chelsea Bonneau, Christiane Brown. Back row: Kayla Wright, Riann Fortin, Heidi Fortin, Bridget Sargent, Amy Joy, Addison Jensen, Kelly Provoncha. Missing: Erika Fuller, Krista Sargent, Ashley Gravel and Rileigh Fortin. (Photo Pam Wade)

NEWPORT– The Newport Women’s Softball League ended their season and double elimination playoffs this past Tuesday night, and it would be Ceramic Pro/Paquettes taking home the title. For more, see the Express on 8-19-21.

