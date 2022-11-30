NEWPORT–It was a fantastic 2022 season for the North Country girls soccer team.
The girls finished in second place in Division II, and just missed out on being the top seed in the postseason.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 12 Months
|$122.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 6 Months
|$100.00
|for 182 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
NEWPORT–It was a fantastic 2022 season for the North Country girls soccer team.
The girls finished in second place in Division II, and just missed out on being the top seed in the postseason.
After a win in the opening round of the playoffs, their promising season was cut short in the quarterfinals with an upset loss to Milton at home.
Despite the tough exit from the postseason, the Falcons play caught the eyes of the coaches in the Capital League, and nine players, a team high for any soccer team in the county, were honored for their efforts on the pitch.
Sabine Brueck, Charli Kellaway, Anya Kennedy, and Maya Auger were named to the All-Capital First Team.
Cora Nadeau, Opal Beauchesne, and Josi Fortin were All-Capital Second Team selections, and Makenzie Parenteau and Rileigh Fortin were All-Capital Honorable Mentions.
Brueck, Kellaway, and Kennedy were also All-State Selections, and Parenteau and Beauchesne were supposed to try out for the Twin State Game, but there was a mix up resulting in neither player being able to make the tryouts.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-1-22.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.