ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Spectators are not allowed to attend home basketball games for the rest of the season at a middle school in northern Vermont after a brawl broke out recently and one of the participants died. School officials made the announcement Thursday after the large fight Tuesday involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City Elementary School. The Grand Isle Union said they can not ignore the increase in spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont, including in our gymnasiums. The administrators welcomed ideas about improving the current environment, calling it a “We are all participants” campaign. The death is still under investigation.
