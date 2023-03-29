HINESBURG–Heading into the 2022-2023 basketball season, Newport’s own Mike Nolan was going about business as usual.
Nolan was at the helm of the North Country Union Junior High School (NCUJHS) girls 7th grade team, a younger youth team made up of first second graders, as well as coaching a Mini Metro team as that would play one game each weekend, usually on the road.
While he was out helping spread the game of basketball in the NEK, people were taking notice, and North Country girls varsity head coach Sarah Roy nominated Nolan for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s (VBCA) Tommy Finnell Outstanding Service Award.
To be in the running for the award, coaches nominate candidates from around the state who, “Make Basketball Better in Vermont”, and Nolan fit the bill, as he was honored with the Finnell Award at the VBCA’s Senior All-Star Game and awards ceremony.
