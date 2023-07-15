12U

The North Country 12-U All-Stars stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of Saturday's game. (Courtesy Photo)

FREETOWN, MA–The North Country 12-U All-Stars had a rough go of it in the tournament opener against Nashua, NH on Saturday, as they fell by the score of 9-1.

They will look to right the ship when they take on Easton,MA at 9:00 on Sunday morning.

