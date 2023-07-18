12U

The North Country 12-U All-Stars are one win away from the New England Cal Ripken Championship's title game. (Courtesy Photo)

FREETOWN, MA–The North Country 12-U All-Stars defeated Rhode Island 10-5 on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday's semifinals at the New England 12-U Cal Ripken Championships. We will have more in the Express on 7-20-23.

