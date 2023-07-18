FREETOWN, MA–The North Country 12-U All-Stars defeated Rhode Island 10-5 on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday's semifinals at the New England 12-U Cal Ripken Championships. We will have more in the Express on 7-20-23.
North Country 12-U All-Stars Win 10-5, Heading to Semis
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Clearing the Air: Committee Addresses Transparency Concern
- North Country 12-U All-Stars Win 10-5, Heading to Semis
- School Board Learns of Good Lead Test Results and Unfortunate Financial Deficit
- ‘Still, I Rise Freedom Festival’ Set for This Weekend
- Town Road Crews Help Their Neighbors
- Kingdom All-Stars Wrap Up States in Third Place
- Sunday night brings more flooding
- Faust's Resignation Surprises Board
Popular Content
Articles
- Statewide Flooding Hits Local Villages Hard
- Orleans County recovers from flooding, braces for more rain
- North Country 12-U Gets the Walk-Off 5-4 Win Against Easton, MA
- Road Closures/washouts Updates
- Catastrophic Rains Round Two Expected, Gov Addresses Situation
- Sunday night brings more flooding
- Kingdom All-Stars Rally Past Suburban 4-3 to Stave Off Elimination
- Legacy Basketball Camp Evolves From Fast Break Camp
- Championship Weekend For Local 15-U Babe Ruth and 12-U Cal Ripken Teams
- Brueck Joins Elite Company With Jersey Headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.