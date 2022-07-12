NEWPORT–The finals of the Vermont State U-14 Babe Ruth Championship got underway on Monday evening at North Country Union High School.
The event pitted the host North Country Falcons (playing under the banner of Orleans County) against the Lyndon All-Stars.
Lyndon came into the game undefeated, and in the double elimination format of the tournament, North Country would have to beat Lyndon twice, once on Monday, then again on Tuesday, to lay claim to the title.
Things got off to a good start for the Falcons, as they were able to plate a couple of runs in the top half of the first.
Unfortunately for the hometown team momentum would swing in the visitor’s favor in the bottom half of the first, and Lyndon took control of the contest and would go on to win 11-3 to advance to the Regional Tournament next weekend in Massachusetts.
