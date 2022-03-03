NEWPORT–It is a common adage in high school sports that it is hard to beat a team three times in one season.
For the North Country Falcons, that would prove true, as it would be tough going when they played host to the Lyndon Institute Vikings in a number one versus number sixteen Division II basketball showdown on Wednesday night.
The Falcons won the previous two encounters back in December by a wide margin, and were hoping to do the same this time around.
However, fresh off their win over Lake Region the night before, the Vikings had other plans, and were looking for the upset win and prove that said adage true.
That would not be the case.
Not even a 25 minute delay due the fire alarm going off and the building having to be evacuated could stop the Falcons on this night, as they overcame a slow start to pick up a 52-32 win to advance to the quarterfinals on Friday night against the U-32 Raiders at 7:00.
