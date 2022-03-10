JAY–The 2022 Vermont High School Snowboarding Championship was held at Jay Peak this past Tuesday.
Schools from across the state made the trek up to the Northeast Kingdom for the second straight year to crown champions in three styles, Giant Slalom (GS), Slopestyle, and Rail Jam, as well as overall champions.
Both the North Country and Lake Region snowboarding teams were in attendance, with the Falcons fielding both a boys and girls team, and the Rangers fielding just a boys team.
Lake Region would serve as host, making it the second straight time for former North Country coach and current Lake Region coach Bobby Walls-Thumma hosting the event.
