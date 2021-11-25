North Country and Lake Region administrations got together to issue a joint statement regarding the winter sports guidelines.
The administration from both schools collaborated to develop these guidelines, which follow the recommendations from the Vermont Agency of Education. The LRUHS school board approved these guidelines at their meeting on November 15th, and the NCUHS school board approved these guidelines at their meeting on November 16th. While these guidelines are subject to change based on the evolution of the COVID virus in Vermont and Orleans county.
For the full list of guidelines, see the Express on 11-26-21.