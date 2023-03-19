NC4x400Girls

North Country’s 4x400 relay State Champions, Josi Fortin, Mara Bowers, Charlie Kellaway, and Sabine Brueck, pose with their hardware at Wednesday night’s awards ceremony. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT–The North Country athletic department held their annual winter sports season awards ceremony on Wednesday evening. For the full report on all of the winners, check out the Express on 3-20-23.

Tags

Recommended for you