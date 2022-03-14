After placing 4th in the Pom category at States, the North Country dance team took the trip down to Brookfield, CT for the New England Championship.
For more, see the Express on 3-15-22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 12 Months
|$122.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 3 Months
|$34.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 6 Months
|$65.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 12 Months
|$130.00
|for 365 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Snow will taper off and end in the evening but skies will remain cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 15, 2022 @ 12:46 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.