NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons hosted their first dance competition on Saturday, and had a strong showing at the event, placing first in the Pom category. For the full story, see the Express on 1-10-23.
North Country Dance Team Takes First in Pom at First Home Competition
- Mike Olmstead
