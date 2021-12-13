NEWPORT–The North Country dance team is coming off a strange season.
Their entire season was done virtually, with their performances recorded and then submitted electronically to the judges to get their scores.
This season things will start out virtually for the first two competitions, but after that they are scheduled to go back to in-person events if everything goes to plan.
North Country head coach Taryn Colby sat down to talk about what her team will look like this season.
