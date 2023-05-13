ORLEANS–The Lake Region Ranges played host to the North Country Falcons in their first Strike Out Cancer Game. It would be tight affair, as the two teams battled to put runs on the board. While the Falcons would pick up the 3-2 win, the biggest winner was cancer research, as the game helped raise nearly $1,000.00 for the fight against cancer. For more, see the Express on 5-15-23.
North Country Edges Out Rangers 3-2 in Strike Out Cancer Game
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
