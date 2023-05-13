Cancer game

The Lake Region and North Country baseball teams pose together for a picture prior to the Rangers’ Strike Out Cancer Game on Saturday. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

ORLEANS–The Lake Region Ranges played host to the North Country Falcons in their first Strike Out Cancer Game. It would be tight affair, as the two teams battled to put runs on the board. While the Falcons would pick up the 3-2 win, the biggest winner was cancer research, as the game helped raise nearly $1,000.00 for the fight against cancer. For more, see the Express on 5-15-23.

