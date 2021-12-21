NEWPORT–Coming into Monday night’s game against BFA St. Albans, the North Country Falcons knew that this was going to be their biggest test of the season thus far.
The Bobwhites brought a formidable looking team to Newport, having a noticeable size and height advantage over the Falcons.
Be that as it may, it’s not about how you look, but how you play, and the Falcons played a better game than the visitors from Franklin County, coming away with a convincing 59-35 win to earn their fourth straight victory of the season.
For more, see the Express on 12-22-21.