In a statement sent out by North Country athletic director Phil Joyal, it was confirmed that there will be no football game between North Country and Mt. Abe.
"Unfortunately, there will be no football game at Mt. Abe tomorrow (Saturday). The North Country at Mt. Abe on Saturday 10/2 has been cancelled due to Covid-19 along with the JV football game at Mt. Abe on Monday 10/4.
North Country simply doesn't have enough players to safely field a team."
