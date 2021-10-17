NEWPORT–After three straight weeks of not being able to take to the field due to Covid-related issues, the North Country football Falcons finally returned to action at Veteran’s Field on Friday evening to face the Spaulding Crimson Tide.
Friday would be the final home game of the year for the boys, and that meant that it was Senior Night.
Prior to the start of the game the team recognized their outgoing seniors, James LaBerge, Garrett Heath, Trevor McAllister, Brandon Baker, Kasey Beattie, Treytin Gervais, Tyler Dewing, and Julian Maxham for their contributions to the program.
As for the game itself, it would not be one the Falcons would like to remember, as the Tide got out in front in the first half 16-0, and then scored thirty-four more points in the final two quarters to come away with a 50-0 win.
However, the outcome of the game is not the real story.
The real story is about the kids finally being able to get back out on the field and play after missing so much of their season.
Head coach Lonnie Wade talked about the last couple of weeks, and what the program has had to deal with while trying to get back out on the field.
For the full story, see the Express on 10-18-21.