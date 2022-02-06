NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Enosburg Hornets on Saturday afternoon in a clash of two of the stronger teams in the Lake Division.
Although not the final home game of the season, the Falcons held their Senior Game on Saturday in case of future cancellations.
Prior to the start of the game, the Falcons’ three seniors, Cece Marquis, Libby Prue, and Hope Dobler, were recognized for their contributions to the team.
As for the game itself, it would be a tight affair early, but as the game wore on North Country was able to distance themselves from the visiting Hornets and come away with a 51-38 victory.
