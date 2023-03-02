NCSENGB

North Country’s three seniors Cora Nadeau, Rileigh Fortin, and Emma Fortin, seen here on Senior Night, will have the chance to earn their second State Championship on Saturday afternoon. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

BARRE–The top-seeded North Country Falcons and the number three Spaulding Crimson Tide will clash this Saturday at 3:45 at the Barre Auditorium.

For the full preview, see the Express on 3-323.

