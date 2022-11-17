NEWPORT–Three years.
Light snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
NEWPORT–Three years.
That is how long it had been since the North Country athletic department has held an end of the season awards ceremony.
The last one was held for the 2019 fall sports season, and then, well, you know what happened.
The seasonal awards were still given out, but there were no gatherings to celebrate the winners.
There were thoughts of holding a spring awards banquet this past season, but after a whirlwind year of adjusting to and relaxing restrictions, it seemed that everyone just wanted to move and get back to normal for the fall season, and that is exactly what happened.
While there were no restrictions this fall season, but the thoughts of recent seasons past still loomed in the air.
Thankfully everything went off without a hitch, and parents, athletes, and coaches gathered in the Falcons’ cafeteria to recognize the achievements by the athletes and the teams, and then hand out a couple of school-based awards.
For the full story, see the Express on 11-18-22.
