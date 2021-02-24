GArone

Phil Joyal, John Gunn, Riann Fortin, Bryce Gunn, Corbin Brueck, McKenna Marsh, and Sarah Roy pose for a photo with the Mona Garone Banner. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT On Wednesday morning the Vermont Basketball Referees Association present North Country wit their 2019-2020 Mona Garone banner.

For more, see the Express on 2-25-21.

Tags

Recommended for you