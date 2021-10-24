NEWPORT–The North Country girls soccer team closed out their regular season on Friday afternoon when they welcomed in Paine Mountain (PM), the combined Northfield/Williamstown team.
Being the final home game as well as the final regular season game, it was also Senior Day, and the team recognized their out-going seniors, Josie Chitambar, Tristin Colburn, Hailie Chilafoux, Bria Austin, Brianna Deslandes, and Cece Marquis for the contributions to the program.
Turning to the action on the field, it would be a strange battle, with North Country controlling large portions of the game.
Paine Mountain would find ways to take advantage of any mistakes or opportunities and they seemed to cash in each time, building leads of 2-0 and 3-2.
However, the Falcons would find a way each time to climb back into the game, eventually scoring the game-winner with less than seven minutes to play to grab their 10th win of the year.