NEWPORT–To say that North Country’s playoff opener was one-sided would be a generous description of their game against the Mill River Minute Men.
This would be the second time in as many years that the two teams would meet in the postseason’s opening round.
Last year the Falcons soundly beat the Minute Men, but this year was just brutal.
It wasn’t even remotely close, as the Falcons held the Minute Men to a grand total of six points in their 66-6 win to advance to the Division II quarterfinals in Newport on Saturday.
For more, see the Express on 3-18-21.