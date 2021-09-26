NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons played host to the Wolves of Peoples Academy on Friday afternoon.
The game was supposed to be part of the annual Maniatty Homecoming weekend, but with football getting canceled and field hockey being postponed, it was decided that the festivities would be rescheduled to a later date.
That being said, the change of plans had little to no effect on the Falcons, as they came out and took control of the game right from the get go, cruising to a 7-0 win to stay undefeated.
For more, see the Express on 9-27-21.