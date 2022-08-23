JB

Former North Country coach Jose Batista, seen here with standout netminder Addison Cook, will have the NCU soccer field named after him in September. (File Photo)

NEWPORT–Longtime North Country soccer coach Jose Batista will have his name etched in the school’s history forever this September.

Earlier this year, the city council voted to allow the school to name the soccer field after the legendary coach.

