The North Country 12-U Cal Ripken team defeated Norwich 13-0 on the afternoon of Monday, July 3rd to win the 2023 Vermont State 12-U Cal Ripken championship. We will have more on this story later this week.
North Country Wins 2023 12-U State Championship
- MIKE OLMSTEAD Sports Editor
