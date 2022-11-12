NEWPORT–It has been a long time since cheerleading had a regular presence in Orleans County.
North Country briefly had a team a few years back, and they managed to do quite well in their limited time as an active program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 12 Months
|$122.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 6 Months
|$100.00
|for 182 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 3 Months
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
NEWPORT–It has been a long time since cheerleading had a regular presence in Orleans County.
North Country briefly had a team a few years back, and they managed to do quite well in their limited time as an active program.
Now Taylor Girardi and her staff at Northeast Kingdom All-Star Cheerleading (NEKASC) are hoping to make cheerleading a more permanent fixture here in the NEK.
Girardi, a native of Buffalo, NY now residing in Derby, started up the new program this year, and the team has already had one competition during the fall season.
We caught up with Girardi on Thursday to talk about the All-Star program, cheerleading, and a little more.
For the full story, see the Express on 11-14-22.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.