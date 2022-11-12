NEKAS

The NEK All-Star Cheerleading program poses for a picture at their inaugural competition at South Burlington Union High School. It was their lone competition of the fall season. (Photo By Lee Gilson)

NEWPORT–It has been a long time since cheerleading had a regular presence in Orleans County.

North Country briefly had a team a few years, back, and they managed to do quite well in their limited time as an active program.

Tags

Recommended for you