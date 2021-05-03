Northern Border Running Club (NBRC) is launching a fun and unique 5-week run/walk series - “Run The North”. The weekly 5k, set in a different Northeast Kingdom town each week, will take place on five Friday nights starting June 4, running through July 2. The 2021 series towns will include: Derby Line, Coventry, Island Pond, Derby, and Newport City.
NBRC has seen an uptick in interest around running and walking opportunities over the past few years. “NBRC was started with the vision to support this kind of healthy social interaction in the Northeast Kingdom,” says Mike Nolan, co-founder of NBRC. “With the Run The North series we want to highlight the great local communities in our area, and also provide a fun way for families and friends to connect safely to get some exercise.”
Each week NBRC will post the start/finish location in each town, as well as a map of the 5k route, to their Facebook page and website. The Friday night 5ks will start at 6:30 pm.
There are two ways to participate in the Run The North series. The first option is to find out where the weekly 5k run/walk is, and show up to run or walk each week for free (with optional donation). The second option is to sign up to run or walk the full series. Runners and walkers that sign up for the full series will receive an exclusive “Run The North” commemorative tech shirt ($20/participant shirt). “We’ve tried to create an event series that allows individuals and families the flexibility to participate however it works for them,” said NBRC’s other co-founder Paul Chambers. “Walkers and runners can attend as many of the five weekly 5ks as they’d like, and can walk them, jog them, or race them.”
For those participants who want to add some competition, NBRC will have a points-based scoring system which takes into account the fastest times and the most 5ks completed over the five weeks. Divisions will be: Adult Male / Adult Female / Under 15 Male / Under 15 Female.
Each 5k will have a marked course with a timing clock at the start/finish. NBRC will follow State of Vermont Covid guidelines that are in place at the time of the weekly event.
Additional information and series sign up links can be found online on the NBRC Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northernborderrc/.