LR Luc Oliver

Lake Region sophomore Luc Oliver (15) had a hat trick in the Rangers' win over Oxbow on Tuesday afternoon. (File Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

BRADFORD–The Lake Region Rangers traveled to take on the Oxbow Olympians on Tuesday afternoon.

Led by a hat trick by Luc Oliver, the Rangers offense would explode for eight goals to pick up their first win of the 2023 season by the score of 8-0.

Recommended for you