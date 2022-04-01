CHARLESTOWN–It seems like Mike Olmstead is looking to once again get back into the coaching game.
After coaching both boys and girls high school hockey, and eventually turning to sports writing, Olmstead will be interviewing for a job with Charlestown Chiefs to be an assistant coach under new head coach Ned Braden.
“It is an incredible opportunity,” said Olmstead when reached at his office in Newport. “I enjoyed the two years I suited up with the club a few years back, and having played under Ned before when he was an assistant, I think our styles would mesh.”
Olmstead is referring to the two year stint he was signed to a few years back, roughly around this time of year.
During his first stint in the Federal League, Olmstead averaged 25 goals, 45 assists, and whopping 234 minutes in penalties over the course of two years.
“When I originally signed up to play, I was not expected to be involved in so many altercations,” he said. “However, there was this up and coming player named Shore, Shoresy if you will, who loved to chirp. If you thought I was going to sit back and let him talk trash to the team, you are definitely mistaken.”
It seemed like Olmstead’s style made an impact, as the Chiefs made the Federal League Championships twice, winning it in his second year.
“It was tough losing in the first year, but everybody now knew what it took to get there and what we needed to do to get over that hump and win a ‘ship,” Olmstead said.
Now things are different, as the team is under new ownership after the Hanson brothers, Jeff, Jack, and Steve, won the lottery and bought the organization.
They hired a new General Manager in the form of former goaltender Denis Lemieux, added Dave Carlson as President of Hockey Operations, and elevated Braden to Head Coach.
Braden spoke on why he reached out to Olmstead to return to the Chiefs, he replied, “While I wasn’t for the rough stuff and the chirping as a player, I’ve come to learn that it can be a key aspect to the game, and Mike brought a level of chirping the likes of which I have never seen. As hard as the Hanson brothers could hit, Mike can do the same with his words, easily taking players, even entire teams off their game.”
Lemieux, in his trademark half-French, half-English, remarked that “Despite the poor hair quality here in da past, tings have cleared up a lot, hand it’s much, much better.”
Asked what he would do if hired, Olmstead said he has already been scouting, and has seen a few players in the Canadian Mens’ Senior A hockey level that could make a difference,and hopes to bring them into the organization.
“Reilly and Jonesy (real name Jones) are two quality pros out there,” he said. “The were the ‘Pantene Pros’ of the Letterkenny Irish before they hopped aboard the train that was the Kerry County Eagles.”
While the Eagles would go on to win the Bro Dude Senior A Championship, the team was eventually stripped of their title when it was confirmed that Jones, Reilly, and the aforementioned Shore, did not meet the qualifications to play for the team.
Reilly and Jones however have a title to their name, having coached the Letterkenny Shamrockettes to a championship prior to their run with the Eagles.
“Those guys can both think the game and play the game, and I think they still have something to offer. We will see what Ned thinks if I get the job,” Olmstead said, adding, “Wheel, snipe, celly.”
Olmstead’s interview is set for sometime on Saturday, likely before Hockey Night in Canada comes on at 7:00.
If you would like to contact Mike about this upcoming opportunity, he advises you to check today’s date before reaching out.