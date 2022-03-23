DERBY–If you have driven past the Elks Lodge on a Wednesday night this past winter, you may have noticed a busy parking lot.
What is bringing out folks from all around northeastern Vermont to Derby in the middle of the week?
The game of cornhole.
The Orleans County Cornhole (OCC) organization has brought organized cornhole games to the area, and they not only host weekly contests, but they have used the game for good, helping to raise funds for people and groups in need.
